Citadel Review | Episode 3 & 4 | Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Amazon Prime Video | Telangana Today

Here is the review of Citadel from Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: Citadel is Amazon Prime Video’s new series, backed by the Russo brothers. Citadel stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the leads. The series has six episodes for its first season, and the makers have released the 3rd episode on May 5 and 4th on May 12. Here is the review of Citadel from Telangana Today.

Citadel Part 1 Review :