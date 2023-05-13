Citadel Review: Priyanka Chopra in action scenes is worth watch

From the first two episodes of Citadel, we can know that the secret spy agency Citadel fights against Manticore to protect an X box which has access to the most destructive nuclear weapons.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:10 AM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: The American spy action thriller Citadel is the latest web series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series was created by Josh Appelbaum and David Well.

Citadel season 1 is six episodes. The first two were released on April 28. The third and fourth episodes were released in the first and second weeks of May.

Citadel stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Mason Kane and Nadia Singh. Stanley Tucci and Ashleigh Cummings played other important roles.

From the first two episodes of Citadel, we can know that the secret spy agency Citadel fights against Manticore to protect an X box which has access to the most destructive nuclear weapons. The first two episodes showed us the activities of the agency and the personal lives of the leads. There are only a couple of action sequences in them.

The Citadel series seems to follow a similar pattern for the third and fourth episodes. There is a lot of drama revolving around the flashbacks and revealing the twists. There is very little amount of action, but it is an intense one.

Bernard Orlick who is in the custody of Dahila Archer reveals a secret about another female agent from Citadel. On the other hand, Jason and Nadiya share their past moments between them and also find their friend and agent Carter Spence. The cliffhanger of the fourth episode is very exciting and Citadel offers a lot more from Priyanka Chopra for sure in the next couple of episodes.

The latest episodes of Citadel have more intense romantic scenes between Richard and Priyanka and their chemistry looks good. Coming to the action scenes, Priyanka outperforms Richard and she steals the show. One should surely watch the series for Priyanka’s performance in the action scenes. She simply nailed them.

The action scenes were shot well and the cinematography looks exceptional. Citadel is technically top-notch with rich production values.

What seems to be failing in the screenplay of Citadel is that it is mostly focused on erasing memories than twists and turns since it’s a spy thriller. It looks like the creator Josh Appelbaum focussed on the openings and cliffhangers of every episode just to hold the audience and took everything in between for granted.

– Kiran