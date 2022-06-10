City Court restrains Bandi Sanjay from making charges

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:05 PM, Fri - 10 June 22

Hyderabad: The second Additional District Judge of City Civil Court on Friday granted an exparte ad interim injunction against BJP state chief Bandi Sanjay and his party workers from making or publishing any defamatory, libellous or scandalous statement either in public or private platforms on print, electronic and social media.

The order against Bandi Sanjay came in a civil suit filed by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao. The plaintiff argued in his suit that the tweets and video postings emanating from the BJP leader’s handles alleged falsely that 27 students in the state had committed suicide after failure in the examinations in the Intermediate examinations. These posts attributed the students’ suicide to the plaintiff minister. In the main suit, the minister also sought an unconditional apology and a permanent injunction against Bandi Sanjay not to make any defamatory statements.