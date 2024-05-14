Civil Supplies Corporation reaches out to farmers with rain-soaked paddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 10:15 PM

Hyderabad: The Civil Supplies Corporation is reaching out to farmers with rain-soaked paddy stocks on priority as part of the Minimum Support Price operations in the State, according to Civil Supplies Commissioner D S Chouhan on Tuesday.

He said equal attention was paid to help the farmers in keeping their stocks protected from rain ravage. “With the special measures initiated to give farmers timely updates on the rain forecast, we could minimise to a maximum extent exposure of paddy to untimely rains,” he said.

In cases where the paddy was exposed to rain, the stocks were being move to parboiled mills on priority. The instructions given by the government are strictly adhered to ensure a fair deal to the affected farmers, he said.

The procurement of paddy has crossed 30 lakh metric ton mark on Tuesday. But for the untimely rains, the MSP operations are in progress at a brisk pace

The paddy arrivals gained momentum even in the districts where the paddy transplantation was late. He said the Corporation had already made it clear to the millers that those who could comply with the delivery schedules of the Custom Milled Rice (CMR) as per the agreement would get priority.