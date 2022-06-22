Civils preliminary results out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:11 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: Around 650 Civils aspirants from the two Telugu speaking States were expected to have qualified in the Civil Services preliminary examination 2022 for which the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results on Wednesday. The examination was conducted on June 5.

A total of 55,005 candidates applied from Telangana, with 29,142 aspirants appearing for the examination in Hyderabad and Warangal.

At the all India level, over 13,000 aspirants have been declared qualified for the Main examination which will be held from September 16 for five days. The results of the Main examination are expected within three months.

“In the present scheme of examination, the preliminary has become the most formidable hurdle. This year the preliminary examination had many conceptual questions which required deep work from the aspirant. Many aspirants would have missed the minimum qualifying mark due to the penalty clause which is imposed for incorrect answers. The minimum qualifying mark for the general category is expected to have been around 44 per cent,” said Gopala Krishna, Director, Brain Tree, Hyderabad

This year, the UPSC has notified 1,011 vacancies. The results and other details are available on the UPSC’s website www.upsc.gov.in.