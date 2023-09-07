CJI DY Chandrachud meets his Singaporean counterpart Sundaresh Menon, signs MoU on judicial cooperation

Both CJIs of India and Singapore witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of Singapore in the field of judicial cooperation.

By PTI Updated On - 10:09 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Singapore: Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Yashwant Chandrachud met his Singaporean counterpart Sundaresh Menon, during his official visit to the Asian country on Thursday.

They witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Supreme Court of India and the Supreme Court of Singapore in the field of judicial cooperation.

Justice DY Chandrachud was sworn in as the 50th Chief Justice of India in November last year, after Justice Uday Umesh Lalit demitted office. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024.

Moreover, Chief Justice of Singapore, Sundaresh Menon, who is also an Indian origin, visited the country in February this year.

The Chief Justice of Singapore delivered a lecture on “The Role of the Judiciary in a Changing World” to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Supreme Court of India and said that it is the “busiest court” in the world due to caseloads.

On November 6, 2012, Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon was named Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in Singapore. He is Singapore’s first Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Menon earned a Bachelor of Laws (First Class Honours) in 1986 from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Laws in 1991 from Harvard Law School.

In 1987, he was admitted as an advocate and solicitor in Singapore, and in 1992, as an attorney and counsellor-at-law in New York, according to Singapore Government Agency Website, Singapore Courts, The Judiciary.

He was a Supreme Court Judicial Commissioner from 2006 to 2007. In 2008, he was promoted to Senior Counsel and was appointed the 6th Attorney-General of Singapore in 2010, a position he resigned from shortly before his nomination as a Judge of Appeal in 2012.