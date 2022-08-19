CJI Ramana offers prayers at Tirumala temple

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:30 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Tirupati: Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana on Friday offered prayers at the Tirumala temple.

Accompanied by his wife and other family members, he had darshan at the famous hill shrine and participated in various rituals.

On his arrival at Maha Dwaram, the CJI was welcomed with traditional welcome by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Narayanaswamy, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy and other officials.

After the darshan, the CJI was offered ‘vedasree vachanam’ by the priests at Ranganayakula Mandapam followed by presentation of ‘theertha prasadam’ by the TTD chairman.

The term of Justice Ramana, who hails from Andhra Pradesh, is coming to an end on August 26 after a tenure of over 16 months. He has recommended Justice Uday Umesh Lalit to the Centre as his successor.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Ujjal Bhuyan also offered prayers at the hill shrine on Friday. Accompanied by family members, he had ‘darshan’ and participated in rituals.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa also had darshan on Friday. The TTD officials accorded them a traditional welcome. The priests and the TTD authorities presented them holy offerings.

Two day ago, the BJP appointed Yediyurappa to its Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.