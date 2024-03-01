Class 12 paper in UP Board exams leaked on WhatsApp

The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Agra, Dinesh Kumar, has lodged a complaint with the police in Agra's Fatehpur Sikri.

By IANS Updated On - 1 March 2024, 08:54 AM

Agra: The mathematics and biology question papers of the Uttar Pradesh class 12 Board exam were allegedly shared on a WhatsApp group an hour after the examinations began on Thursday.

The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS), Agra, Dinesh Kumar, has lodged a complaint with the police in Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri.

The principal of Atar Singh Inter College, Rajhauli, in Kiraoli in Fathepur Sikri, his son, who works as a computer operator at the institute, and others have been named in the complaint, the FIR said.

It is alleged that the question papers were posted on the WhatsApp group “All Principals Agra” by the principal’s son.

Joint Director of Secondary Education Department and Observer for the exams, Mukesh Agrawal, said, “We have formed a committee after the incident, and accordingly directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps in this regard. Legal action will be taken against those who have done this act.”

The question papers were shared an hour after the exam began in the second shift, officials said.