Class X student from Bhupalpally designs automatic switch for streetlights

The device detects presence or absence of light and shuts off main system controlling streetlights

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:07 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A class X student from the Telangana Model School at Dobbalapahad village of Mahamutharam mandal in the district is winning plaudits from the locals for his inventions, including an ‘automatic streetlight on and off switch’.

He arranged this device at Madhapuram village in the same mandal on Tuesday. The device automatically detects the presence or absence of light and shuts off the main system controlling streetlights. The cost of the device is just Rs 1,600.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Edulapuram Shashidhar, son of Aagachary of Azam Nagar village of Bhupalpally mandal, said that the device he had invented consists of a photo-resistor or light dependent resistor (LDR), one small relay coil, one big relay coil, three condensers and other electrical equipment set up in a waterproof box works as the ‘automatic streetlight on and off switch’. “It can be fitted to an electric pole and can control 400 streetlights,” he said and added that this device would help to reduce the power bills at least by 20 to 30 per cent, thus saving the money spent on electric bills by the Gram Panchayat.

Shashidhar said that he had learned the basics in the functioning of the electronics and electrical devices from his father who is a television (TV) mechanic. Shashidhar, who is studying X class at Model School, Dobbalapahad, said that he had also made a voltage-converter that would take less voltage from the electric meter and provide high voltage to the bulbs and fans at the house.

“I have also created an ‘on and off switch for the water tank’ which helps to switch off the borewell motor once the water tank is filled and switch it on when the water tank empties. There is no need for human intervention in the whole process,” he explained.

Shashidhar also invented automatic hand sanitiser where there is no need to touch the sanitiser bottle. “I have also invented a tester which needs no touching of the wire or any other device to know whether it is having the electric power supply in it or not,” he added.

Madharam Sarpanch MD Azeema Begum, Korlakunta PACS chairman MD Allauddin gave away a cash award of Rs 5,000 to Shashidhar in the past and boy was also felicitated by MPDO P Anjaneyulu and Tahsildhar Sunitha.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .