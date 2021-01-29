Cloud4C partners with Google Cloud for Centre of Excellence

Company plans to have 1,000 professionals operating in the centre in 12-18 months

Hyderabad: Cloud managed services provider, Cloud4C, is collaborating with Google Cloud to set up a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Hyderabad for SAP and Anthos by Google Cloud. The partnership aims to enable fast growing enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey.

The CoE will equip businesses with capabilities to modernise mission critical IT infrastructure and applications, while gaining the complete benefit of Cloud4C’s extended SAP service portfolio. By leveraging Anthos, enterprises can modernise their existing applications and build cloud-native apps to achieve agility and cost savings with Google Cloud.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder and CEO, Cloud4C, said, “Our customers can leverage the best of Google’s offerings in a secure manner with reduced capital investment and improved value delivery. The CoE will serve as a multi-disciplinary customer showcase hub, developing and delivering solutions for high efficiency and reliability”

The CoE will also support customers in their modernisation journey, as they level up their mission-critical IT infrastructure and applications and leverage advanced Google Cloud Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and analytics capabilities at scale.

“Together with Cloud4C, we will offer organisations a clear path to build, run, and manage their critical SAP workloads on hybrid and multi cloud environments with full flexibility, agility and security. This will be a huge benefit for businesses in India.” said Amitabh Jacob, Head of Partners and Alliances, Google Cloud India.

B.S.Rao, VP, Marketing, Cloud4C told Telangana Today, “We have created the CoE in Hyderabad and it comprises of Google certified engineers, trained in specialised managed services and skills in multi-cloud scenario and applications. The CoE is geared up to address the need to modernise the client’s infrastructure.”

“Specialised cloud engineers, architects, developers and management professionals are housed in this CoE. Cloud is largely under penetrated in India. We want to serve fast growing enterprises. We want to ramp up the workforce to 1,000 in next 12-18 months with majority of workforce operating from Hyderabad. Currently there are over 300 professionals,” he informed.

Cloud4C is the largest and the oldest SAP Partner offering SAP Managed Services across 25 countries and over 50 locations.

