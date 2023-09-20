CM Chouhan to inaugurate Statue of Oneness in MP’s Omkareshwar tomorrow

By ANI Published Date - 09:42 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is all set to unveil the Statue of Oneness, a 108-feet statue of Adi Shankaracharya, in Omkareshwar on Thursday.

Situated on the picturesque banks of the Narmada River, Omkareshwar is approximately 80 km away from the bustling city of Indore. The awe-inspiring multi-metal sculpture stands on a 54-foot-high pedestal and has a height of 108 feet.

Ahead of the inauguration, CM Chouhan on Wednesday told ANI, “Adi Guru Shankaracharya Maharaj worked to connect the country culturally. He worked to spread the essence of the Vedas to the common people. He also made four monasteries in four corners of the country. This worked to keep India culturally united. Because of that India is united today.”

His birthplace was Kerala but he got knowledge in Omkareshwar. He had walked over 1600 kilometres through forests. He found a Guru there and after gaining knowledge from there he moved towards Kashi (Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh). The entire country, which was in a state of cultural disintegration at that time, was completely united, he added.

“Shankaracharya Maharaj got such a Guru in Omkareshwar. The tradition of knowledge should not end from there and the coming generations should also continue to get the knowledge. Therefore, not only is the divine statue being installed there but we are also going to build Ekatmadham there. Its foundation stone will be laid,” the CM said.

“It is my own belief that in the times to come, our Ekatmadham (idea of Advaita) will save the world, hence we are making this project there,” he added.

