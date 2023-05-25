| Cm Cup Tournament 2023 To Be Held In Hyderabad From May 28 To 31

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will be formally launching the tournaments events at LB Stadium on Monday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:39 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud unveiling the jerseys to be sported by the players during the CM Cup tournament.

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements are being made for the Chief Minister’s Cup tournament 2023 to be held in 18 sports and games disciplines from May 28 to 31 at six stadia in Hyderabad.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will be formally launching the tournaments events at LB Stadium on Monday. Over 8,750 players, including 4,549 boys and 3,583 girls will be competing in different sports disciplines.

As many as 17 venues have been identified for providing accommodation to the players. Sports Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania held a Coordination Committee meeting to discuss the arrangements to be made by different departments.

The police department has been directed to ensure security to the women participants at the accommodation and competition venues, besides parking. GHMC is entrusted with provision of temporary toilets and sanitation at the competition venues. It has also been directed to illuminate Tank Bund, Ambedkar Statue, Rotary Children’s Park, Necklace Road and surrounding areas.

The Transport department will be arranging 200 special buses for the transportation of sportspersons to the competition venues. The medical and health department will be arranging first aid facility, deploying sufficient physiotherapists, ambulances at the opening and closing ceremony at LB Stadium, besides all competition venues.

On Thursday, Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud instructed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the CM Cup. During the opening ceremony, Arjuna, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Khel Ratna awardees will be felicitated. This apart, there will be cultural programmes, including performances by Telangana Music and Drama Academy Chairperson Deepika Reddy, popular singer Rahul Sipligunj and others. The Minister unveiled the jerseys to be sported by the players during the tournament.

Six stadia identified as venues

– LB Stadium, Basheerbagh

– KVBR Stadium, Yousufguda

– GMCB Sports Complex, Gachibowli

– Shooting Range – UoH, Gachibowli

– Gymkhana Grounds, Secunderabad

– Saroornagar stadium, Saroornagar

Participants

– Total – 8759

– Boys – 4549

– Girls – 3583

– Coach / managers (Men) – 360

– Coach / managers (women ) – 267