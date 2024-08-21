CM fails to keep sacred oath; Harish Rao to perform special puja seeking forgiveness

The former Minister would also participate in the State-wide protests being organised by the BRS at Alair to hold the State government responsible for its failures to implement the crop loan waiver

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 August 2024, 05:33 PM

BRS MLA Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Senior BRS legislator and former Minister T Harish Rao will perform a special puja at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri on Thursday and seek forgiveness for the people of the State since Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had failed to complete the implementation of the loan waiver on August 15 as he had taken a sacred oath to do so.

He would also participate in the State-wide protests being organised by the BRS at Alair to hold the State government responsible for its failures to implement the crop loan waiver.

In a statement, Harish Rao slammed Revanth Reddy for his failure to implement the farm loan waiver completely by August 15. Revanth Reddy had taken an oath in the name of Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy and then failed to keep it.

“We will visit the Yadadri temple tomorrow, along with BRS leaders, to seek divine intervention for the well-being of the people of Telangana,” he stated. He would also seek the Lord’s forgiveness for the false oath taken by the Chief Minister.

He pointed out that the Chief Minister, the Ministers and other Congress leaders were making contradictory statements over the crop loan waiver.

While the amount has been truncated from the initial Rs.49,000 crore in December last year to Rs.26,000 crore in budget allocations in July, only Rs.17,000 crore was waived off till date, with the Ministers adding more confusion with their statements.

“Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stated that an additional Rs 12,000 crore would be released, while N Uttam Kumar Reddy mentioned that 17 lakh farmers are still waiting for their loans to be waived,” he added.