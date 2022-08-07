CM KCR congratulates Nikhat Zareen on winning gold in Commonwealth Games

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao congratulated Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen on winning gold medal in women’s boxing final at the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham. He expressed happiness over her win and wished that she continues her winning streak.

In a statement, the Chief Minister stated that Nikhat Zareen’s win, had once again brought laurels to Telangana as well as India on the global platform. He reiterated that the State government will continue to encourage sportspersons in the State.

On this occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao personally spoke to Nikhat Zareen over phone. “You have won the gold medal and made the entire nation proud,” he said.