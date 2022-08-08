CM KCR congratulates PV Sindhu on winning gold at CWG 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:49 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Hyderabad: Congratulatory messages poured in for badmintion player PV Sindhu upon winning a gold medal in the badminton women’s singles at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Monday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed happiness over her victory and congratulated her. He lauded her efforts and wished her to continue her winning streak. The Ministers in the State Cabinet also congratulated her on the occasion.

Terming Sindhu as one of India’s greatest athletes, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao congratulated her on winning and adding the elusive Commonwealth Games women’s singles gold to her collection. Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Sindhu clinching the gold was a proud moment for the nation.

Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud, Law Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Transport Minister V Prashanth Reddy and others also congratulated Sindhu on her achievement.