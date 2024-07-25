KCR makes trend algorithms go kaput as he reaches Assembly

Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao dominated television channels, tweets on X, and multiple social media platforms for hours after arriving at the Assembly about 15 minutes before Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presented the budget.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 July 2024, 09:01 PM

Hyderabad: On Budget Day, it is usually the Finance Minister who is the cynosure of all eyes, and in these days of the social media, it is the hashtag #TelanganaBudget that trends. On Thursday however, Telangana saw one man walking into the State Assembly and upsetting all these algorithms.

Leader of Opposition and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao, who attended an Assembly session for the first time after the new government came to power, ruled television channels, tweets on X and post on multiple social media platforms, for several hours after he reached the Assembly about 15 minutes prior to Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka presenting the budget. Many pointed out how most television channels immediately shifted their focus, and headlines, to his presence on the Assembly premises.

The former Chief Minister, who met MLAs and had a brief discussion before heading to his seat, sat through most of the budget speech, but left just about five minutes before Bhatti wound up his speech. Heading straightaway to the media point, he gave social media more fodder for videos with mass background music scores, with many noting that two minutes of KCR’s reaction was worth listening to than two hours of the budget speech by Bhatti.

Chandrashekhar Rao’s pointed criticism of the budget too went viral, though he barely spoke for four minutes. Hashtags from #KCR, #KCRinAssembly, #KCROnceAgain and #KCRonBudget were trending for quite some time as fans celebrated his crisp assessment of the budget.

There were some who asked what would be the condition of the ruling party if he continued to attend the session if this was the response and impact of his four minute reaction.

A photograph of Chandrashekhar Rao, flanked by MLAs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and T Harish Rao, with his gunman holding an umbrella above him, too was among the most widely shared in the day.