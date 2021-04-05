CM KCR consoles family of Chief Whip

By | Published: 11:13 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday attended the 12th day ceremony of late B Vijaya Laxmi, wife of Chief Whip in the Legislative Council Bodakunti Venkateswarlu at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad and paid floral tributes to the departed soul. Later, he consoled Venkateswarlu and other members of the family. Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, Minister V Srinivas Goud, MLC Seri Subhash Reddy, TRS State leader Sravan Kumar Reddy were present.

