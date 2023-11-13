CM KCR express grief over Nampally fire accident

Six persons including two women were killed and several others injured in the incident.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:48 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over the fire mishap at a godown near Bazaar Ghat in Nampally in Hyderabad on Monday. He extended condolences to the families of the victims.

He asked the officials to provide best treatment possible to those who were injured in the incident. He also wanted them to constantly monitor their condition and take immediate measures for their speedy recovery.

నాంపల్లి బజార్ ఘాట్ లో జరిగిన అగ్ని ప్రమాదంపై ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేశారు. మృతుల కుటుంబాలకు తీవ్ర సంతాపాన్ని ప్రకటించారు. తక్షణమే పటిష్టమైన సహాయక చర్యలు చేపట్టాలని అధికారులను సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ ఆదేశించారు. తీవ్రంగా గాయపడ్డవారికి మెరుగైన… — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) November 13, 2023