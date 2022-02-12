CM KCR inaugurates Presidential suites and VVIP cottages at Yadadri

Yadadri: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the Presidential suites and VVIP cottages constructed downhill at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple here on Saturday.

The ground floor area of Presidential suite covers about 9849 sq ft space, while the first floor area covers 5656 square feet area. Similarly, 14 VVIP cottages and main suite was constructed at Chinna Konda in a area spread over 13 acres. A view point to oversee the temple was also constructed at the hillock.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other elected public representatives were present on the occasion.

After the inauguration of Presidential suite, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the integrated collectorate complex at Bhongir, followed by inauguration of TRS party office. Later, in the evening, he will address a public meeting at Raigiri.

