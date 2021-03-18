CM KCR inspects new Secretariat works

He went around the southwest area of the construction site on foot and inspected the quality of beams and pillars which were under construction.

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wanted the new State Secretariat complex to be built with all the grandeur to withstand the test of time for decades to come. He inspected the ongoing works here on Thursday, and made several suggestions to Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and officials on several aspects of the construction.

The Chief Minister examined the samples of Red Sandstone, Beige Stand Stone, Natural Beige and Natural Gwalior Stones brought from Rajasthan for use in beautification and construction of the Secretariat. He went around the southwest area of the construction site on foot and inspected the quality of beams and pillars which were under construction.

Reviewing the works later at Pragathi Bhavan, the Chief Minister said Telangana was achieved after lot of struggle, and was making rapid strides in development and welfare activities as well as become a role model for others in the country. Hence, he wanted the State Secretariat building to reflect the self-respect of Telangana. “Our Secretariat should be a model administrative centre for other States to emulate and become the pride of the nation. The surroundings should be pleasing for both employees and visitors, with wide internal roads and sprawling lawns with a wide variety of flowering plants. The fountains should be built with the Dholpur Stone on the lines of Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Parliament. The Telangana Secretariat should have all the necessary beautification and comforts,” he said.

Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Special Chief Secretary for Roads and Buildings Sunil Sharma, Engineer-in-Chief Sri Ganapathi Reddy, Government Advisor (Vaastu) Suddala Sudhakar Teja, the representatives of Work Agency attended the meeting.

Watch: