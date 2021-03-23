CM KCR pays tributes to freedom fighters on Shahid Diwas

He said the struggle for freedom was carried out in many forms and finally the country achieved independence due to great sacrifices made by numerous freedom fighters.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid rich tributes to martyrs of the freedom movement, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev on the occasion of the Shahid Diwas (Martyrs’ Day) on Tuesday.

He said the struggle for freedom was carried out in many forms and finally the country achieved independence due to great sacrifices made by numerous freedom fighters.

On the occasion of 75 years of independence, he said the nation was celebrating Azadi Ka Amruth Utsav with a lot of respect and pride. He said several programmes were being conducted across the State to recall the sacrifices made by the martyrs.

