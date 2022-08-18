CM KCR pays tribute to Sardar Sarvai Papanna

04:42 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao paid tribute to Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary on Thursday.

Remembering Papanna, the Chief Minister said Papanna was a symbol of courage and valour as well as an epitome of self-respect for people of all sections. “Papanna’s fight against the then dictatorial and autocratic forces by uniting all sections is an inspiration. The State government is giving due respect to him by organising his birth anniversary celebrations officially,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao stated that the Telangana government was continuing the spirit of self-respect displayed by Papanna in the fight against oppression and discrimination.