KTR wants govt to install Papanna statue in Tank Bund

KTR said that besides the installation of a statue, one of the districts should be named after Papanna. The celebrations were held at the first bypass road in the outskirts of Sircilla town

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 18 August 2024, 05:56 PM

Rajanna Sircilla: BRS working president KT Rama Rao proposed that the state government should install Sardar Sarvai Ppanna’s statue in the Tank Bund in Hyderabad.

Participating in the Sardar Sarvai Papanna jayanti, KTR said that besides the installation of a statue, one of the districts should be named after Papanna. The celebrations were held at the first bypass road in the outskirts of Sircilla town on Sunday.

Papanna was a legendary leader who fought against autocracy in Telangana and rights of weaker sections. In order to implement the ideology of Papanna, the previous BRS government led by the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao abolished tax on toddy trees and waived all pending taxes of toddy tappers.

Later, Rama Rao participated in the Chandi yagam organized as part of the construction of Markandeya temple in Sircilla.

Speaking on the occasion, the BRS leader hoped that the crisis developed in the textile industry would be solved with the blessings of the goddess Chandi.

Being the local legislature, he would extend all his support for the construction of Markandeya temple, Rama Rao assured.