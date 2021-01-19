CM KCR performs puja at Kaleshwaram temple

On the occasion, the couple paid floral tributes to Godavari River at Pushkara Ghat, the confluence of the Pranahita Godavari.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao commenced his day-long tour of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on Tuesday to inspect and review the field level issues. He performed special puja at the Kaleshwar Mukteshwara Swamy temple along with his wife Shobha at around 10.30 am.

On the occasion, the couple paid floral tributes to Godavari River at Pushkara Ghat, the confluence of the Pranahita Godavari. They offered the auspicious turmeric, saffron and coins to River Godavari water.

The Chief Minister recalled the experiences encountered during the commencement and subsequent construction of the Kaleshwaram project. He appreciated the efforts of the Irrigation department engineers in the construction of the Kaleswaram project. Later, they left for Lakshmi Barrage at Medigadda.

