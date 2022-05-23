CM KCR returns to Hyderabad after four day visit to Delhi, Chandigarh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:06 PM, Mon - 23 May 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao returned to Hyderabad on Monday evening after a four-day visit to Delhi and Chandigarh, as part of his first leg of nation-wide tour for unification of like-minded forces to set an alternative national agenda. He is scheduled to visit Bengaluru and Ralegan Siddhi during next leg of his tour on May 26 and 27.

Rao who left for Delhi on Friday evening, held discussions with prominent political leaders, economists and journalists from national media over the last four days. He had fruitful meetings with Samajwadi Party national president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav as well as Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sources said the top leaders had discussions on a wide range of issues including the current national politics, federal structure, States’ contribution in India’s growth, the Central government’s policies and other issues. They reached a broad consensus and agreed to work together in evolving an alternative national agenda.

The Chief Minister had also visited Chandigarh where he extended financial assistance to the families of soldiers who laid down their lives in the clashes with the Chinese troops at Galwan Valley and also consoled the bereaved families of farmers who died during the fight for farmers’ rights against the union government.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .