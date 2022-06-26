CM KCR to inaugurate T-Hub’s new facility on June 28

Hyderabad: The much awaited day is finally here. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will be inaugurating T Hub’s new facility on Tuesday.

Sharing an image of T-Hub’s new facility, IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday tweeted “Delighted to announce that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao garu will be inaugurating the new facility of T-Hub on June 28 giving a huge filip to the Hyderabad innovation ecosystem”.

The Minister further shared former US President Abraham Lincoln’s famous quote “The best way to predict your future is to create it”.

The T-Hub’s new facility is built up in a area covering 3.5 lakh sft space and it is expected to be India’s largest prototypng facility.

The T-Hub’s new facility is built with a cost of about Rs 276 crore. The building will house more than 1,500 startups.

T-Hub is supported by the Telangana Government and it has so far helped more than 1,120 startups garner about Rs 1,800 crore investment, besides providing employment to over 2,500 people in Hyderabad.

T-Hub is a partnership between the Government of Telangana, three academic institutes in Hyderabad – the International Institute of Information Technology, the Indian School of Business and the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research and also the private sector.

T-Hub rents out office and meeting space, and offers services such as connections with mentors and investors, to startup companies in the technology sector.

