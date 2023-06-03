CM KCR working for people’s welfare: Jagadgurus

The Jagadgurus said Telangana had become a role model for the country in all fields, including agriculture

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 AM, Sun - 4 June 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Jagadgurus of Kashi, Ujjain and Srisaila Peethas of Veerashaiva Panchapeeta have appreciated the initiatives taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the welfare of all sections of the society in the State.

The Jagadgurus, Chandrasekhara Sivacharya Mahaswami (Kashi), Siddalinga Shivacharya Mahaswamiji (Ujjaini) and Chennasiddha Rama Panditaradhya Sivacharya Mahaswami, who came on the invitation of the Chief Minister to take part in the State’s Formation Day celebrations here on Saturday, said Telangana had become a role model for the country in all fields, including agriculture. The State was flourishing with peoples of all professions including farmers living happily and peacefully under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, they said.

The Jagadgurus, who visited Pragati Bhavan, appreciated the development and welfare programmes implemented by the Telangana Government. “The State government is doing great service for the welfare of farmers. Providing irrigation water to the farmer is commendable. The Chief Minister is a guiding force in strengthening the agriculture sector and safeguarding the farming community,” they said.

Stating that the Chief Minister’s determination to support the welfare of farmers with his slogan “Ab ki Baar Kisan Sarkar” was significant, the seers assured cooperation in the construction of “Naya Bharat” ( New India ) aimed at the complete development of India.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the seers for accepting his invitation and blessing the people of the State. Expressing concern over the inability of the Centre to utilise the natural resources, the Chief Minister said natural resources like water and electricity were available in abundance in the country, but it was not being utilised to its potential.

In 75 years of independent India, the country’s agricultural sector suffered a lot due to the negligence of the rulers at the Centre, he said, adding that farmers were struggling due to lack of irrigation facilities and electricity available in the country. He sought the cooperation and blessings of the seers to build Naya Bharat.

Earlier, Vedic scholars recited religious verses and blessed the Chief Minister and his wife Shobha. The Chief Minister too felicitated Panchacharya Swamijis in a traditional manner. MP BB Patil, Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar, Maharashtra BRS leaders Shankar Anna Dhondge, Manik Kadam, Himanshu Tiwari and others were present.