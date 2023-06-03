CM KCR’s policies revolutionised agriculture sector: Energy Minister

Jagadish Reddy highlighted that the irrigation facility for agricultural lands in the district had increased from 2.05 lakh acres to 5.82 lakh acres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said on Saturday that the decisions implemented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had brought about a revolutionary change to the agricultural sector, thereby restoring the respect farmers deserve in society.

The farmers from the ayacut of the Musi project canal celebrated the tenth anniversary of Telangana’s Formation Day at Rythu Vedika in Endlapally, Suryapet mandal.

As the chief guest at the celebration, Jagadish Reddy highlighted that the irrigation facility for agricultural lands in the district had increased from 2.05 lakh acres to 5.82 lakh acres since 2014.

He also emphasized that the Godavari water supplied through the SRSP canal now caters to the irrigation needs of over two lakh acres.

This improved irrigation facility had led to a significant increase in paddy production, from 4.23 lakh metric tons to 12.27 lakh metric tons, marking a three-fold increase, he said.

The State government had also launched the Rythu Bandhu scheme, a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, which provides investment support to farmers based on the extension of their land.

Under the Rythu Bima scheme, Rs 165.75 crore was extended to the families of 3,314 farmers who died in the district since 2014.

The achievements of the State government in the electricity sector had garnered admiration nationwide, with uninterrupted power supply being provided round the clock to sectors including agriculture, he added.