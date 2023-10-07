CM Khattar rules out early polls in Haryana

By PTI Published Date - 08:25 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said ‘One Nation, One Election’ is a good proposal and denied speculation about early polls in his state.

During an interaction with journalists here, he said “almost everyone” agrees with the idea of holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha and legislative assemblies.

“It is a good proposal. The idea has been floated and almost everyone agrees with it. Ultimately, the decision will be taken in Delhi,” Khattar said.

“For now, elections will be held separately. Haryana elections will be held at their time,” he added.

The next Haryana Assembly elections are due next year.

Speculation has been rife over polls in certain states being held with the general elections next year since the Union government formed a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of conducting simultaneous polls in the country last month.

The first meeting of the committee on synchronised polls was held on September 23.

The committee decided to invite recognised national parties, parties having governments in states, those having their representatives in Parliament and other recognised state parties for seeking suggestions on the issue of simultaneous elections in the country.