BJP protests against Haryana Cong chief, demands apology for ‘derogatory remarks’ against PM Modi

The Haryana Congress chief, however, said that he has not said anything wrong and added the BJP can approach the court in this regard.

By PTI Published Date - 09:36 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Gurugram: The BJP workers staged a demonstration at the Aggarwal Dharamshala Chowk here on Sunday over Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan’s controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The BJP workers raised slogans against the Congress and Bhan during their demonstration and also burnt the Haryana Congress chief’s effigy.

They hit out at Bhan for making such statements despite holding such a prominent position and demanded his apology on the matter.

“Congress state president Udai Bhan should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as well as the entire country,” said Gargi Kakkar, BJP district president, Gurugram.

Similar demonstrations are being held by the BJP workers against the Congress across the state, said a senior party leader.

Earlier, a video surfaced in which Bhan is purportedly making derogatory remarks against Modi and Khattar, without naming them.

BJP’s attack on the Congress also come amid outrage over ruling party MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s use of derogatory words against BSP MP Danish Ali, an issue around which opposition parties have rallied.

“I would have apologised if I had said anything wrong. The BJP should keep its MPs and leaders under control. I have said similar things in 20-30 rallies before. If I have said anything wrong, they can go to the court,” he said.