CM releases DSC notification for 11k teacher posts

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 05:23 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy released the DSC notification for filling up 11,062 teachers posts in the State.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat and other senior officials were also present on the occasion.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy orders probe into Outer Ring Road toll tenders

The State government had issued GO Ms 96, on August 25 last year to fill up 5089 teaching posts under various categories, including SAs, SGTs, LPs & PETs.

Accordingly, the Commissioner, School Education, Telangana, issued the DSC-2023 Notification on September 6, 2023 for the 5089 teacher posts.

Another GO was issued on Monday to fill up 4,957 Direct Recruitment teacher posts under various categories in Government and Local Body Schools in the State. The Finance department permitted to fill up 796 Special Education Teachers in Primary Level and 220 Special Education Teachers in Upper Primary/Secondary Level in Government and Local Body Schools in the State, totaling to 11,062 Direct Recruitment posts for DSC-2024.

In view of the above, the State government decided to cancel the teacher recruitment of DSC-2023 Notification for 5089 vacancies and accordingly, issued a comprehensive fresh notification.

All the candidates, who applied in response to the earlier notification need not worry, officials said, adding that their applications would be automatically carried forward in the fresh notification. They need not apply again.

Prescribed applications will be available on https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in website from March 4, 2024 to April 2, 2024 for recruitment to the posts of SAs, SGTs, LPs, PETs and Special Education Teachers in Primary Level and Special Education Teachers in Upper Primary/Secondary Level in Government and Local Body Schools in the State through District Selection Committee-2024 for (11062) posts in all categories.

The Information Bulletin will be available on https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in website from March 4, 2024 which can be downloaded free of cost. The fee to be paid towards application processing and written test is Rs.1000 per post. Candidates intending to appear for multiple posts should have to pay the fee of Rs.1000 separately for each post and submit separate applications for each of the post applying for.

The fee can be paid online using Credit Card, Debit Card / Net-banking service through the payment gateway link to be provided on https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in website from March 4, 2024 to April 2, 2024 and submission of application can be done from March 4, 2024 to April 3, 2024. The step by step procedure for submission of application through online will be given in the user guide on https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in website from March 4, 2024. The post, community and medium wise vacancies in each district will be available on https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in website from March 4, 2024.

The candidates should be of minimum 18 years and maximum of 46 years. The age is reckoned as on July 1, 2023. However, there is age relaxation for different category candidates.

The written test will be Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) and will be conducted online at Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda and Sangareddy centres.

The examination dates will be announced later and the details of eligibility criteria, rule of reservation structure and syllabus for each category of post etc., are given in the Information Bulletin.