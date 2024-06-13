AP: Naidu to assume office, to sign file on mega DSC notification

13 June 2024

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to assume office on Thursday. According to an official release, Naidu will assume charge at around 4.41 pm in the State Secretariat in Amaravati and would sign five files that include the mega DSC notification, the revocation of the Land Titling Act and increasing the social pension to the beneficiaries to Rs 4,000 per month.

The Chief Minister is also expected to clear the files regarding the taking up of the Skill Census exercise and the revival of Anna Canteens.

Naidu was sworn in as the 18th CM of Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at an event in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

The 24-member Cabinet also took the oath of office on Wednesday, along with the Chief Minister. This includes MLAs of the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena Party and BJP. Andhra Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office to Ministers.

CM Naidu is likely to visit Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada in the morning and offer prayers to Kanaka Durga ahead of assuming office. After having darshan of Lord Durga Malleswara Swamy atop the hills, he will go to his residence at Vundavalli in Amaravati.

Earlier in the day, Naidu with his family offered prayers at Srivari Temple in Tirumala. CM Naidu reached Tirumala on Wednesday evening where he recieved a warm welcome from the temple authorities. The Chief Minister’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari, his son and state minister Nara Lokesh, Lokesh’s wife Nara Brahmani and their son accompanied Naidu at Tirumala.

This is the fourth time that Naidu is assuming charge as Andhra Chief Minister and the second time after the bi-furcation in 2014. Naidu became chief minister first in 1995, before the Andhra bifurcation and he led the state until 2004 for nine consecutive years. The TDP supremo returned as the chief minister of the bifurcated Andhra in 2014 and served until 2019.

Naidu had led the TDP- BJP-Janasena National Democratic Alliance to a landslide victory in the Assembly as well as parliamentary elections. TDP holds the majority in Andhra Pradesh 175-member assembly with 135 MLAs, while its allies, the Janasena Party, has 21 and BJP has eight. The opposition YSR Congress Party was confined to a meagure 11.