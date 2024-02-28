CM Revanth Reddy orders probe into Outer Ring Road toll tenders

Upon receiving a full report, the Chief Minister decided to discuss the matter in the Cabinet meeting and hand over the case to the CBI or a similar investigation agency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 10:05 PM

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in a review meeting with HMDA officials at Telangana Secretariat on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered a comprehensive probe into the alleged irregularities in the Outer Ring Road (ORR) toll tenders. Expressing displeasure over low-rate tenders that dented government revenue, he questioned HMDA officials on the tender procedures and ordered an investigation into individuals and organisations involved.

HMDA joint commissioner Amrapali Kata has been tasked with providing details on tender irregularities and file movements. In case of any missing files in this regard, she has been asked to file cases against the responsible officials. Upon receiving a full report, the Chief Minister decided to discuss the matter in the Cabinet meeting and hand over the case to the CBI or a similar investigation agency.

Also Read BioAsia 2024: CM Revanth announces next phase of Genome Valley

In a review meeting with HMDA officials at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked why the ORR with annual revenue of Rs.600 crore which translates to total revenue of Rs.18,000 crore for 30 years, was handed over to the bidding company IRB for Rs.7,380 crore. He felt that the State government lost over around Rs.15,000 crore in revenue due to the faulty tender process adopted by HMDA officials. He sought a thorough investigation into the tender process and asked for investigation into the bidding company’s transactions, especially the sale of 49 percent in the company to foreign firms and their transactions.

Further, Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare proposals for development of Hyderabad with the entire area within the ORR as a single unit, and also asked them to examine possibility of extending HMDA’s jurisdiction upto the Regional Ring Road (RRR). The development of radial roads connecting the ORR and the RRR, was also suggested. Keeping in view of the expanding GHMC and its surrounding municipalities, he said priority should be given to development of essential public infrastructure. He asked the officials to prepare a vision document in association with an expert consultancy as per the State government’s Mega Master Plan-2050.

The Chief Minister wanted protection of all water bodies within HMDA, accelerating land pooling with the help of local district administrations, and safeguarding 8,374 acres belonging to HMDA including 2,031 land parcels embroiled in the court cases, as priorities. He emphasised the need digital mapping and other measures to safeguard the HMDA lands as well as utilise vacant lands for monetisation to increase HMDA’s revenue. With a DIG rank officer as in-charge and two SP rank officers, it was decided to form a special team to prevent encroachment of HMDA lands. Officials were also asked to explore possibilities of improving income through advertisements within HMDA limits.

Officials were tasked with surveying lands demarcated for community usage in various layouts in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar and other major cities and towns. These lands would be utilised for establishment of model schools with the support of corporate companies and other educational institutions. Nearly 25 per cent of the total seats would be offered for free to students from economically weaker sections across the State.

Revanth Reddy also asked officials to initiate immediate measures to improve Hussain Sagar and its surroundings for tourism development. They were also directed to remove illegal constructions and encroachments in the vicinity. He suggested for developing the area into a world-class tourism spot with amenities like skywalks, food courts and children’s amusement parks, landscaping and other facilities on the lines of Dubai. He asked them to invite proposals from reputed international consultants in this regard.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Principal Secretary to CM V Seshadri, Special Secretary to CM Ajith Reddy, Principal Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dana Kishore, Principal Secretary for Roads and Buildings Srinivasa Raju along with HMDA Joint Commissioner Amrapali Kata and others were present.