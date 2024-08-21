CM Revanth Reddy asks officials to expedite land acquisition for RRR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed officials to expedite the land acquisition for the Regional Ring Road (RRR), especially the southern section and to review the progress on a daily basis.

He asked the officials to keep him updated about the progress in land acquisition with reports from all the concerned district collectors.

During a review meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy instructed the Collectors to update the Chief Secretary as well about the progress of RRR on a daily basis.

He wanted them to maintain transparency in the process and suggested certain changes in the proposed alignment of southern section, covering the Sangareddy-Amangal-Shadnagar-Choutuppal stretch of 189.2 km.

The Chief Minister said these changes were intended to meet future needs, and wanted the officials to submit a comprehensive report on the suggested modifications after field-level visits by the officials.

He also wanted them to prepare proposals for construction of radial roads for the proposed Future City, stressing the need for seamless connectivity to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and RRR. He said these roads should support industrial and infrastructure development in future.