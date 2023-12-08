CM Revanth Reddy asks police for details of cases against Telangana agitators

He asked officials to make arrangements for withdrawal of all pending cases against the Telangana agitators in this regard.

Published Date - 08:46 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has directed the State Police to submit a detailed report on the persons arrested and sent to judicial remand for participating in the Telangana Statehood movement. He asked officials to make arrangements for withdrawal of all pending cases against the Telangana agitators in this regard.

To this effect, police officials have been directed to furnish information pertaining to the persons who were arrested and sent to judicial remand from December 9, 2009 to June 2, 2014. They were instructed to ascertain whether the cases were withdrawn by the previous BRS government and furnish information pertaining to the status of those cases.

While the officials are yet to submit their report, it may be noted that the previous TRS (now BRS) government had initiated the process for withdrawal of the cases filed against the Telangana agitators during the Statehood movement. Of a total of 2,254 cases filed against the agitators as on June 2, 2014, only four cases including two railway cases were pending. A few cases of the remaining 2,250 cases are caught up in procedural delays pertaining to the courts and the Home Ministry.