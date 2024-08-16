CM Revanth Reddy completely failed in waiving crop loans: Jogu Ramanna

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 05:40 PM

BRS district president Ramanna address press persons in Adilabad on Friday

Adilabad: BRS district president Jogu Ramanna has demanded that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy apologize to the agrarian community for duping farmers by not extending crop loan waiver to all farmers in the district. He addressed pressmen here on Friday. Stating that 59,961 farmers were covered by crop loan waiver in three phases as against total 1.64 lakh farmers, Ramanna opined that the State government was completely ignoring the welfare of farmers and the public. He maintained that the farmers were being cheated now.

The district BRS president said that Rs 15,000 crore of rupees were deposited in the accounts of farmers under the Rythu Bandhu scheme in just one year during the previous government’s tenure. He stated that the State government was bragging about loans worth Rs 17,900 crores of rupees waived so far. The former minister further alleged that the government was not uttering a single word about schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bheema. It was not paying attention to the hardships faced by the farmers at the field level.

Ramanna expressed concern over the plight of farmers, who were waiting at the banks due to the delay in getting loans waived off in full-fledged manner. The Chief Minister, who swore to the gods that he would waive the loan by August 15th, failed to fulfill his promise. He questioned how reasonable it was to criticize former Chief Minister K Chandrashekahr Rao and minister Harish Rao. He said that only when BRS leader Harish Rao questioned and protested that there was a movement in the Chief Minister regarding the loan waiver. The loans were waived off only fearing Rao would resign to his post of MLA.

Ramanna alleged that efforts were being made to evade the loan waiver in the name of technical reasons. He said that the government did not have the slightest clarity on the basis of which the loan was waived off. He recalled that Revanth Reddy promised to waive off Rs 42,000 crores during the assembly elections and reduced nine thousand crores during the parliamentary elections. A sum of Rs 26, crores have been allocated in the budget. He added that the Chief Minister has completely failed in the matter of loan waiver.