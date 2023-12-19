CM Revanth Reddy flies to Delhi; Cabinet expansion on agenda

He is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a courtesy call, according to reports.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:58 AM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for New Delhi on Tuesday morning to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders and discuss a few issues, including the State cabinet expansion.

The Chief Minister is expected to discuss Cabinet expansion in the State with the party high command. Already, 12 portfolios, including the ones being handled by the Chief Minister, have been allocated and there are about six more to be allocated.

Party sources said there could be inclusion of a few senior leaders like Mohd Shabbir Ali and others. Since no minority leaders were elected from the party, the possibilities of inducting one minority leader into the Cabinet are high, they said.

This apart, the Political Affairs Committee of the State Congress that met here on Monday had also discussed about filling up of nominated posts. The Chief Minister is likely to discuss these issues, besides finalising the candidates for MLC posts.

This is the second time that he is traveling to New Delhi after swearing in as Chief Minister.