Will Telangana Govt go the Karnataka way, asks KTR

The BRS working president was responding to a post on X in which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is seen stating that there was no money to implement the party’s poll promises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:03 AM, Tue - 19 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday wondered whether the Congress government in Telangana would follow the Karnataka government’s model, which cites lack of money for implementation of poll promises made to the people.

The BRS working president was responding to a post on X in which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is seen stating that there was no money to implement the party’s poll promises.

In reply to a post, Rama Rao said:

“No money to deliver promises / guarantees, says Karnataka CM. Is this the future for Telangana too after successfully hoodwinking the people in elections?”

“Aren’t you supposed to basic research and planning before making outlandish statements?” he asked.

