CM Revanth Reddy has no right to demand resignation of Harish, says BRS

BRS leader Deviprasad said on Thursday that neither the Chief Minister nor the Congress had any moral right to make such demands without implementing the six guarantees and promises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 09:28 PM

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy demanding the resignation of Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, BRS leader Deviprasad said on Thursday that neither the Chief Minister nor the Congress had any moral right to make such demands without implementing the six guarantees and promises.

The government had failed to keep all its promises even seven months after it came to power in Telangana.

The Congress party had assured to fulfill all its promises with in the first 100 days of its rule. The government had now completed more than 200 days but did not fulfill any of its promises. The Congress Party’s celebrations after making an allocation of Rs 6000 crore meant nothing, he said.