Congress leaders protest as official gives priority to former BRS leaders in Patancheru

Former MPP of Jinnaram mandal Ravindar Goud objected as officials offered seats to all of them ignoring him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 08:54 PM

Choas prevailed at Rythu Vedika as fractions of Congress leaders argued with each at Solakpally in Jinnaram mandal of Sangareddy district on Thursday.

Sangareddy: Differences within the Congress came to the fore as the paqrty’s leaders from Jinnaram protested here on Thursday, accusing officials of giving priority to leaders who joined the Congress recently during the official programmes.

The incident happened when Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy, who joined the Congress recently, along with Gali Anil Kumar and Neelam Madhu were sitting on the stage during the programme organised on the crop loan waiver launch at the Rythu Vedika in Solakpally village in Jinnaram mandal.

Anil Kumar and Prabhakar had also joined the Congress along with Mahipal Reddy. Former MPP of Jinnaram mandal, Ravindar Goud objected as officials offered seats to all of them ignoring him. Ravindar Goud said they were working for the party for decades. Goud objected that people who joined Congress recently were offered seats while he was made to stand.

Later, the Congress cadre raised slogans in praise of Kata Srinivas Goud making the MLA uncomfortable. Chaos prevailed for a while as both factions argued with each other. Srinivas Goud, who was in the Congress for quite a long time, had contested in a losing cause in the last two elections against Mahipal Reddy. The leaders who raised their voices at Thursday’s meeting were followers of Srinivas Goud. As the arguments reached their peak, Mahipal Reddy stood on the stage offered a sweet to one farmer and wrapped up the programme within two minutes.