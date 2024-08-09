CM Revanth Reddy invites US firms to invest in ‘future State’ of Telangana

Most of leading CEO and founders of AI unicorns expressed desire to visit Hyderabad and explore options to invest and build capacities there in near future

9 August 2024

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in California, US.

Hyderabad: With game-changing projects such as the AI city, Net Zero Future City, and the massive reimagining of Hyderabad, Telangana will deserve the sobriquet of ‘The Future State,’ said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He was addressing the CEOs of tech unicorns at an AI business roundtable hosted by the Indian Consulate General at Palo Alto in California. According to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, he mentioned how every State in the US has a motto.

“In America, every State has a motto. So far, I have been to New York, New Jersey, Washington DC, Texas, and now we are here in California. New York State motto – Out Of Many, One. Texas is known as Lone Star State. California has the motto: Eureka. In India, we don’t have a motto for a State. But I will now like to give my State – Telangana – a motto. My State Telangana can be called – The Future State,” the statement quoted him as saying.

“I invite you to Telangana. I invite you to the future. Together, let us make the future,” he declared. Industry and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu presented the key highlights of the policies of Telangana and the inherent strengths that make it attractive for global and tech investors.

Most of the leading CEO and founders of Artificial Intelligence unicorns expressed the desire to visit Hyderabad and explore options to invest and build capacities there in the near future. Earlier, at Dallas, IT Serve Alliance meet, CM Revanth Reddy and IT Minister Sridhar Babu pitched Hyderabad strongly for Indian diaspora investments.

IT Serve Alliance is the largest association of IT Services organisations based in the US. Both the CM and the Minister made a strong pitch to the members to actively consider investments in Hyderabad and Telangana, and partner in any of the plethora of projects and engagements being created for the diaspora.

“We have built Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad over the years. Now, let us all join to making a world-class fourth city, the Future City. When you invest in Hyderabad now, you are clearly investing into the future,” Revanth Reddy. Minister Sridhar Babu explained how the Future City, extension of Metro, and River Musi rejuvenation project were all parts of a larger strategy to reimagine Hyderabad in the coming decade.

“It will be a hub for future tech like AI, and with Net Zero impact design, it will be an urban construct of truly global standards and processes.” He also explained at length how the focus is on balance, which has prompted a huge push for service sector growth in Tier-II towns on one hand, and a platform being created for augmenting the economy through fill-up to manufacturing. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has declared a vision to transform Telangana into a US $1 trillion within a decade. Let us all work to achieve it,” Sridhar Babu added.