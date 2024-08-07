Corning, Vivint Pharma sign pacts with Telangana government

Hyderabad: Materials science major Corning Incorporated signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the State government to collaborate on skilling and innovation initiatives. The MoU was formalised in a meeting between Corning senior vice president Ronald Verkleeren, and the Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu. The MoU focuses on designing and implementing programmes to skill the local workforce in advanced manufacturing and chemical engineering technologies.

Corning will also enhance its partnership in the Flow Chemistry Technology (FCT) hub, a collaborative initiative with the State government, Dr. Reddy’s Limited, Laurus Pharma Limited, and the University of Hyderabad. During the discussions, Corning introduced its Corning Advanced-Flow Reactors (AFR) technology and expressed its commitment to developing and implementing flow chemistry technology in the state.

Corning also announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical glass tubing facility in Telangana, set to begin production by mid-2025. This facility will improve the availability of high-quality glass tubing for the pharmaceutical packaging industry.

In a separate meeting, Vivint Pharma announced plans for a state-of-the-art injectables manufacturing facility in Genome Valley here. The company will invest Rs 400 crore in the facility that will employ 1,000 people. The company already has a Research and Development centre in Genome Valley, with an investment of about Rs 70 crore. To consolidate its strengths and foray into international markets, the company has decided to establish its first manufacturing plant and has already acquired 5.5 acres in Genome Valley.

During a meeting with World Bank president Ajay Banga, Chief Minister A Revanth and his team decided to forge a road map for partnering on several projects proposed by the State government including the Musi River Development project, skill university, future city, citizen healthcare and development of Hyderabad 4.0 among others. Ajay Banga showcased interest in backing the creation of a Net Zero city during the meeting that lasted for an hour where they decided to setup a cross-functional team to conceptualise viable projects in each of the areas.