CM Revanth Reddy starts Sitarama project pump house, announces Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver

CM Revanth Reddy started lifting of water at Sitarama project pump house at Pusugudem

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 August 2024, 07:19 PM

Khammam: In the past 27 days Rs 18, 000 crore credited into farmers accounts as part of crop loan waiver, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy while announcing the third tranche of waiver of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh here on Thursday.

Addressing a public meeting at Wyra in the district he demanded that the former T Harish Rao resign as the latter challenged to quit if the Congress government waived crop loans by August 15. As promised by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi Rs 31, 000 crore crop loan would be waived.

As many as 4.50 lakh Indiramma houses, 3500 houses in each Assembly constituency would be built. The government would spend required funds to supply Godavari waters to seven lakh acres in Khammam district by completing Sitarama project by August 15, 2026, he asserted.

Before completion of the project efforts were made to supply Godavari waters to ayacut under NSP through Sitarama canals in case water from NSP could not be supplied. Plans would be made to build a reservoir near Dornakal-Yellandu to store 15 TMC water, Revanth Reddy said, adding that steps would be taken to complete Palamuru-Rangareddy lift scheme and SLBC tunnel.

Endorsing deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s challenge thrown at Harish Rao to come for a public debate, Revanth Reddy asked Harish Rao to come for a debate on Sitarama project, other pending projects, as well as agriculture, welfare sectors and eight months Congress rule.

Earlier in the day, Revanth Reddy started lifting of water at Sitarama project pump house at Pusugudem while Vikramarka and the district in-charge minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy started pump houses at Kamalapuram and BG Kothur in Kothagudem district.

Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that final DPR was submitted to Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), a meeting was scheduled next week with the GRMB followed by a CWC technical committee meeting. Because of the government’s efforts 67.05 TMC water allotment was made and a final approval would be given in the next 15 to 20 days, he added.