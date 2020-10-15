CM striving for ryots welfare: Prashanth Reddy

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Kamareddy: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is striving for the benefit of farmers, said Road and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy. Telangana government was purchasing paddy by spending 20 thousand crores, he added.

The Minister attended the Kamareddy ZP General body meeting held at ESR gardens. On the occasion, he appreciated collector Dr Sharath and Panchayat Raj department officials for completing 104 Raithu vedikas in record time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .