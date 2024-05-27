CMR International School students excel in class XII CBSE boards

33 out of 41 students from the CMR International School secured distinctions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 06:32 PM

Cmr International School St

Hyderabad: CMR International School, Suraram celebrated outstanding achievements with a 100 percentage pass rate in Class XII, CBSE board examinations that were announced recently. Quite impressively, 33 out of 41 students from the CMR International School secured distinctions, a press release said.

Among the top performers, Anamika Rakesh Gupta from the BiPC (Biology, Physics and Chemistry) stream achieved a remarkable 97 percent, Karan Mani Tripati from the MPC stream scored 91.8 percent, Shaik Irfan from the CEC stream attained 90 percent, and Chamakura Adithi Chandana Reddy from the MEC stream secured 84 percent.

Founder Chairman of CMR Group of Educational Institutions and senior BRS MLA from Medchal, Ch. Malla Reddy, commended the students for their exceptional results. The BRS party MLA also awarded cash prizes to the highest achievers, inspiring all the students to continue their pursuit of excellence, the press release added.