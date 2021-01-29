CMR International School: Transition of India to a republic explained

Students and teachers vowed to protect the Constitutional values and uphold its integrity.

CMR International School, Suraram celebrated the 72nd Republic Day with patriotic fervor.School director Snithija Reddy hoisted the National flag along with Principal Indira. Speaking on the occasion, the school director and principal highlighted the importance of Republic Day.

They briefly explained the transition of India from a British dominion to a republic on January 26, 1950.Students took part in the virtual celebration and participated in various cultural programmes conducted as part of the celebrations.

Patriotic songs, slogans and dances by children left the audience appreciating them. Tributes were paid to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India and the struggles faced by the makers of the Constitution who relentlessly worked to gift the country a comprehensive Constitution. Students and teachers vowed to protect the Constitutional values and uphold its integrity.

