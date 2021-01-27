CM’s surprise visit to Vantimamidi vegetable market

The Chief Minister, who interacted with farmers to get to know their issues first hand, instructed the officials to ensure that the farmers are not charged more than 4 per cent commission.

Siddipet: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed officials to identify a 50 acre piece of land close to the vegetable market at Vantimamidi in Mulugu mandal under Gajwel Assembly constituency to build a massive cold storage to help farmers store their harvest.

The Chief Minister, who paid a surprise visit to the market on Wednesday evening, also directed the officials to identify another 14 acres of land for further expansion of the market. “There is need to expand the market taking the future needs into consideration,” he said.

The Chief Minister, who interacted with farmers to get to know their issues first hand, instructed the officials to ensure that the farmers are not charged more than 4 per cent commission. He instructed them to monitor this aspect from time-to-time to ensure that the farmers benefit from the market.

Chandrashekhar Rao interacted with Kitchugari Swamy, a farmer and resident of Nemtur village in Wargal Mandal, and sought to know the price he was getting for his potato harvest here.

Later, the Chief Minister had a brief meeting with market officials in the presence of District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Forest Development Corporation Chairman Vanteru Prathap Reddy and others, and made several suggestions that would help farmers sell their vegetables for a good profit.

When the officials informed him that 16 of the 107 shops remained vacant in the market, he asked the officials to place them under government control so that they can buy vegetables from farmers that can be supplied to government schools, hostels and residential schools in Siddipet district and other parts of the State.

Talking to the farmers, the Chief Minister suggested that they cultivate crops that are in good demand in the market, replacing the traditionally cultivated crops. He urged the farmers to follow scientific methods while cultivating vegetable crops to get better yield and eventually make good profits. He also enquired about the crops being cultivated, investment being made on crops and the price they were getting in the market during his interaction with the farmers. The Chief Minister instructed the District Collector to monitor the land acquisition process and other works closely.

