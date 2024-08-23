Drug test: Two youngsters test positive for ganja in Siddipet

Police testing youths with narcotic drug testing machine, at Mulugu in Siddipet district on Friday.

Siddipet: In the first of its kind incident in the district, two persons tested positive for consuming drugs in Siddipet after the police tested them using the recently introduced narcotic drug testing machines near the primary health centre in Mulugu mandal headquarters on Friday.

Since the police department had given the machines to Siddipet police a few days ago, these two were the first positive cases reported in the district. The police department had given 100 narcotic drug testing machines to the Siddipet police department which the Commissioner of Police Dr B Anuradha sent to all the police stations, check posts and patrolling vehicles.

Following information on a group of youngsters partying, Gajwel rural inspector Mahendar Reddy, Mulugu SI Vijay Kumar, and their team visited the spot and tested the youths. They found G Swamy (23) and U Suresh (22), both residents of Mulugu, positive for ganja consumption. The police registered a case and arrested them. The Siddipet police are regularly conducting tests whenever they found people moving suspiciously.

The Commissioner asked the parents to keep a watch on the behaviour of their children since many youths were found consuming drugs. She directed the officials to conduct regular tests at identified blackspots where drug peddlers and consumers gather frequently.