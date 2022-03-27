Coach Bayash delighted with Tilak Varma’s debut in IPL

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published: Published Date - 10:10 PM, Sun - 27 March 22

Tilak Varma with coach Salam Bayash.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketer Thakur Tilak Varma made his debut for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Though the five-time champions went down to Rishabh Pant-led Capitals, the youngster did impress in his short stay at the crease. Batting at No.4, the crafty left-hander scored 22 runs off 15 balls with the help of three boundaries. His coach Salam Bayash, who is the architect of Tilak Varma’s rise, was over the moon with his ward’s debut in the IPL. “We are very delighted that he got to make his debut in the first match itself. I returned from my camp and sat with my family to see him play,” said the elated coach.

Mumbai Indians brought the 19-year-old Tilak Varma for Rs 1.7 crore during the Players’ Auctions. Speaking on the 19-year-old Tilak Varma’s batting, the coach said, “He could have stayed a bit longer. He has all the shots in his book and can accelerate at any point. We had a preparatory camp before he joined the MI camp. We knew he would be required to bat in the middle order other than his usual top order position. We practiced with the old balls so that he can get used to batting at No.4 and 5. He is a very handy bowler as well. He also works hard on his off-spinners,” the coach revealed.

Bayash said that Tilak Varma, the former Indian Under-19 World Cup player, calls him twice every day. “Tilak was informed about his debut on Saturday itself and he called me to share the news. He also said captain Rohit Sharma and coach Mahela Jayawardene have been very encouraging. I told him to bat according to the situation and keep talking to senior players in the team during the match,” he concluded. Bayash has been training Tilak from 2010 at Legala Cricket Academy in Gachibowli.

