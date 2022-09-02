Coal industry: 11th JBCCI meeting held in Kolkata

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:46 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Kothagudem: The sixth meeting of the 11th Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI) was held on Friday in Kolkata.

The meeting was chaired by Coal India Limited (CIL) Chairman and Managing Director Pramod Agarwal. The representatives of four national trade unions, BMS, HMS, AITUC and CITU wanted clarification on minimum guaranteed benefit (MGB) from the management.

The trade unions asked for a minimum guaranteed benefit of 30 percent and management expressed willingness to give 10 percent while stating that the MGB would be finalised in the next meeting and adjourned deliberations to a further date.

SCCL Director (PA&W) S Chandrashekar, the C&MDs of BCCL Sameeran Dutta, PS Mishra of SECL, AP Panda of ECL, PM Prasad of CCL, Manoj Kumar of WCL and Bhola Singh of NCL, trade union leaders Lakshma Reddy, Madhava Naik and team of BMS, Nathulal Pandey, Riaz Ahmed and team of HMS, Ramendra Kumar, V Seetharamaiah and team of AITUC, Manda Narsimha Rao, Ramanandan and team of CITU participated in the meeting, SCCL spokesperson A Ananda Rao informed.